When do Super Dragon Ball Heroes events take place? Episode 19 reveals the arcane

Although he is a non-canonical anime, Super Dragon Ball Heroes shares a lot with the official series of Akira Toriyama, starting right from the characters. But in what period would exactly the anime of Yuki Kadota? After the airing of episode 19, we can finally answer this question with certainty.

The season finale of the second narrative arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes in fact, has definitively confirmed the timeline of the work. Immediately after the fight, Jiren talks to Goku and Vegeta, asking him why they didn't use the fusion technique during the Tournament of Power. Although the Prince of Saiyans gives another answer, the truth is the duo could only count on Potara earrings, given that he was not yet aware of the result given by the fusion dance.

Gogeta has in fact become a canonical character only after the transmission of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the latest film in the Toriyama saga. During the tournament therefore, Goku and Vegeta could only have counted on the transformation into Vegito. This question certifies that Super Dragon Ball Heroes events take place in an alternate timeline following the clash with Broly.

We remind you that the new season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will start in March and that a special episode is scheduled for the end of February. If we consider the now next airing of the Big Bang Mission Arc, the series will soon achieve the great result of two consecutive broadcast years.