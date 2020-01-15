Entertainment

When do Super Dragon Ball Heroes events take place? Episode 19 reveals the arcane

January 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Although he is a non-canonical anime, Super Dragon Ball Heroes shares a lot with the official series of Akira Toriyama, starting right from the characters. But in what period would exactly the anime of Yuki Kadota? After the airing of episode 19, we can finally answer this question with certainty.

The season finale of the second narrative arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes in fact, has definitively confirmed the timeline of the work. Immediately after the fight, Jiren talks to Goku and Vegeta, asking him why they didn't use the fusion technique during the Tournament of Power. Although the Prince of Saiyans gives another answer, the truth is the duo could only count on Potara earrings, given that he was not yet aware of the result given by the fusion dance.

Gogeta has in fact become a canonical character only after the transmission of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the latest film in the Toriyama saga. During the tournament therefore, Goku and Vegeta could only have counted on the transformation into Vegito. This question certifies that Super Dragon Ball Heroes events take place in an alternate timeline following the clash with Broly.

READ:  The Sinner Season 3 Christ Messina to Join the Cast

We remind you that the new season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will start in March and that a special episode is scheduled for the end of February. If we consider the now next airing of the Big Bang Mission Arc, the series will soon achieve the great result of two consecutive broadcast years.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.