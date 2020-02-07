When did the various Gear of Luffy appear in ONE PIECE? Let's find out together

Share it:

You are passionate fans of one piece? Do you get inflamed every time a new chapter or a new episode comes out, but you literally go crazy constantly for the wait? Then distract yourself by reviewing the highlights in which our protagonist, Luffy, showed the various evolutions of its fruit for the first time.

If you are hardened fans, most likely you will already know what the bets are, otherwise read on so you can score them. We know very well how Luffy has developed various evolutions and upgrades based on its fruit over time Gomu Gomu: the Gear Second, the Gear Third and the Gear Fourth. Maybe you never noticed it or if you did, you never wondered why, but there is no Gear First. This is because it simply corresponds to its normal shape which allows it to make its body elastic and extendable. So let's go in order.

From the first episodes, Luffy has shown himself to the public as an elastic man with incredible skills, but only in theepisode 4 the reason for his oddity is explained, that is, the day he eats the Devil Fruit which will change his life forever.

From then on, Straw Hat grows in strength but does not show any enhancements of his ability, untilepisode 272, in which for the first time it shows off the Gear Second which gives it a speed above the norm, thanks to the overheating of the body.

The Gear Third does not wait too long, in fact already in theepisode 288 we are shown for the first time during the fight against Luci, one of the most memorable battles that the master Oda he was able to give it to us and the whole world.

After the third phase, which is rarely shown, we have to wait for theepisode 726, when you spent two years of training and learned to master theHakiLuffy combines his fruit and new skills to bring the fourth version of his power up: the Gear Fourth. This skill, which has been widely used in recent events, also showing how it is capable of creating variations for every circumstance, such as the shape Tankman is snakeman.

Have you seen all these episodes? And what do you think of the various Gear of Luffy? What is your favorite? Let us know below in the comments.

