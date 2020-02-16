Entertainment

When did Nami's breast grow? A ONE PIECE fan collects key moments

February 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

That the character design changes during the course of work is well known. Over time, the author's trait changes more or less radically, especially if we are talking about mangakas who are grappling with the first weekly serialized work. And in fact even for a famous author like Oda this phenomenon is valid, modifying the section of ONE PIECE.

In particular, in ONE PIECE the character designs have been changed, with the female ones having started to follow exclusively the classic hourglass shape with a prosperous seat and breast and a narrow waist. Inevitably, this also had a reflection on the anime of Toei Animation and a fan decided to collect the key moments in which it can be noticed how Nami's breasts have changed while in.

In the image below, four images have been selected by the Animes fan.95: the first even dates back to episode 5, dated 1999, with a Nami well put but certainly not as prosperous as in the current period. The transformation continues with the second image chosen, taken from episode 155, with Nami with a slightly larger breast. Episode 380 dating back to Thriller Bark's narrative arc is perhaps the one that most of all sanctioned the physique of the protagonist of ONE PIECE, later confirmed by Nami post timeskip which can be seen in the last image, that of episode 555 and which further showcases the graces of the girl in the bikini. In the latter image, moreover, it can be seen that at the level of proportions, life is even narrower than the previous ones.

READ:  Top Gun: Maverick. "Behind the scenes" trailer

You like the design that Eiichiro Oda and the Toei Animation are they keeping for ONE PIECE's manga and anime? Or did you prefer the style of the opening chapters of the opera? Meanwhile, Nami also shines with cosplay and will also be the protagonist of a ONE PIECE light novel.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.