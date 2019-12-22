When did Black Friday arrive in Spain?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tomorrow, November 29, Black Friday is celebrated, one of the most anticipated days of the whole year. A date on which the stores launch great discounts and promotions, thus starting the Christmas shopping period. Although the United States has been celebrating for a long time, the truth is that the Black Friday arrived in Spain relatively recently.

The origin of Black Friday in Spain

As he Black Friday As CyberMonday began to be celebrated in our country in 2012, just 7 years ago. It was then that the periods of rebates were liberalized and large American multinationals, such as Amazon or eBay, knew how to take advantage of the occasion.

That same year the celebration was not too successful. However, the promotional campaasaplands that came in later years made Black Friday very popular, to the point that today it represents a great tradition in Spain.

Today, Black Friday is a mass phenomenon, fully consolidated in Spain. Despite existing in our country for just over five years, this 2019 the Spaniards will be, along with the Italians, the Europeans that we will spend the most tomorrow, November 29. Studies indicate that 84% of Spaniards will buy on Black Friday, compared to 64% of the European average.

Tomorrow, November 29, both large brands and small businesses will launch large discounts and rebates. There are already some companies that have come forward and have been offering this week, such as Fnac or Amazon. The e-commerce giant has said it will celebrate the biggest Black Friday in history, with thousands of daily offers between November 22 and 29.