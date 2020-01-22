When David defeated Goliath: the most surprising eliminations of the Copa del Rey

Share it:

The Copa del Rey always gives surprises. With the Rubiales format change, the qualifiers They are once again a single game until the semifinals. Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Atlético – the teams of the Spanish Supercup – access the deiciseisavos qualifiers and they will survive Second B teams. Or not. The big ones could repeat the mistakes of the past.

The stumbling blocks of Madrid

A Second B eliminates the European champion

Real Madrid suffered one of its biggest setbacks in the Cup on December 13, 2000 against Toledo, when a Second B team eliminated in thirty-nine finalsl to the champion of Europe, directed by Vicente del Bosque.

Toledo was ahead in the first part thanks to a goal from Israel with assistance from Quini. He signed the second goal of the match Cidoncha, when marking volley after catching a rejection. With the 2-0 on the scoreboard, Solari created the play that would put the first of Madrid: he yielded to Morientes and Savio managed to score on his head (2-1).

October 27, 2009 was the date of the famous 'Alcorconazo'. Real Madrid by Manuel Pellegrini could not overcome in the Bernabéu the 4-0 that they had harvested in the first leg. With the pass to sixteenths in play and the game at home, the whites achieved a miserable 1-0 with so much from Van der Vaart. The reaction was immediate: Boo of the Bernabéu and shouts calling for the resignation of Pellegrini.

Real Madrid – Real Unión

In the previous edition of Alcorconazo, Real Madrid returned to surrender in the Copa del Rey. On this occasion, again against a Second B: the Royal Union of Irún. Whites fell in sixteenths of finel despite tying the overall result (6-6).

The Irundarras managed to beat Madrid by Schuster 3-2 in the first leg. In the return, a triplet of Raul put the 4-3 on the scoreboard, Tying the global. Finally, the Basques went round the advantage of goals away from home.

The darkest Barça

Barça did not stop chaining errors at the beginning of the 2000s, when it was eliminated in three of four consecutive editions in the first round of the competition, to single party. Until the return of Guardiola, the Copa del Rey would not be a priority for the culé team.

The first stumble was against Figueres (2000-20001) in the Vilatenim A goal by Kali Garrido condemned Barça de Rexach as soon as the extension began (1-0), which did not succeed in the rival goal in the whole game.

On September 11, 2002, the day of the Diada, the club hit it again. On this occasion against Novelda, who managed to pass to the next round with a 3-2 (triplet of Madrigal). Barça by Louis Van Gaal He saw two goals voided.

Another Second B ended in the 2004-2005 season against Barça. Somewhat from a former Barcelona player, Oscar Ollés, at the beginning of the extension sentenced Barça, who lacked aim despite dominating the game (1-0).

The prick of Atleti, the return of Simeone

Atlético de Madrid also had its own "stumble" against a Second B. It was in the 2011/2012 season, when lThe mattresses were eliminated after losing in both games.

The second leg ended was played at Vicente Calderón and ended with the departure of Gregorio Manzano to welcome Diego Pablo Simeone. A goal of Víctor Curto at twenty seconds of the match (0-1) condemned the rojiblancos and made them recover the song "ole, ole, ole, Cholo Simeone".