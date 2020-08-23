when are we back on set? Maya Hawke reveals it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It has been months since the work of Stranger Things have been suspended due to COVID and, although other productions are resuming in fits and starts, for Duffer brothers the green light does not appear to have been triggered yet. He intervenes on the subject Maya Hawke, who shares with fans the possible date of the return to the set.

The actress has indeed spoken of one possible resumption of work in September during an interview with Associated Press, that you will find in the tweet at the bottom. To many she seemed hesitant in her statements and it is not yet clear whether why this is confidential information, about which she would have preferred to remain silent, or why the state of the health emergency in America makes the return to the set is still uncertain.

“It is very likely [che Stranger Thing riprenderà i lavori a settembre], but it is all to see. We are evaluating the situation day by day and we would prefer to wait for the situation to improve in order to work safely. Netflix is ​​acting responsibly with its actors and all of its crews to try to ensure the safety of its collaborators. I repeat, we are proceeding with lead feet, but we all yearn to get back to work. “

Meanwhile, the pre-production works of Stranger Things 4 and it has been announced in the last few days that the Duffer brothers’ series will continue after the fourth season. Discover our focus on the 10 must-see TV series while waiting for Stranger Things!