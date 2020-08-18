When and how was the last Champions League without English, Italians or Spanish in the semifinals

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Red Star of Belgrade was champion in 1991 (Shutterstock)

The current edition of the Champions League will remain in history due to the interruption and change of format adopted by the coronavirus pandemic that hit the world this year, but also for the surprises that occurred on the pitch that left several candidates out and only one champion among those classified to the semifinals. He Bayern Munich is the only one who knows what it is to lift the trophy, while Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Olympique Lyon and RB Leipzig they are completely unaware of what glory is on a continental level.

It is difficult to find an edition in which the four best clubs are not English, Italian or Spanish, teams that make up the three most powerful leagues in Europe. For this, we must go back to the 1990/91 edition, when the contest was still called the European Champions Cup and did not have a group stage, but began in 16th.

On that occasion the qualifiers were the Red Star from Belgrade, the Bayern Munich, he Olympique de Marseille and the Spartak Moscow.

Pascal Olmeta scores his goal on penalties against Marseille (Shutterstock)

The German team, like today, was one of the great candidates, thanks to the offensive strength provided by Brian Laudrup and Roland Wohlfarth, but fell to those of Yugoslavia by losing 2-1 in the first leg and equaling 2-2 in Munich. On the other side there would be no surprise because the French team, which had Jean-Pierre Papin and Eric Cantona and had just won against Milan, beat the Russian team by 5 to 2 in the overall result.

The grand finale was held on May 29, 1991 at the San Nicola Stadium from Bari, Italy, and after a zero to zero in overtime, the Red Star it was enshrined in penalties and lifted the only European trophy in its history. The scorer of the Cup was the Austrian Peter pacult, with six goals, who played for the now extinct FC Swarovski Tirol.

It took almost three decades for this scenario without equipment from the Premier League, The league and the A series in the final phase of Champions repeated. So much time has passed since then, the vast majority of the protagonists of these semifinals were not even born in 1991, only 16 players from the four teams had done so. A clear example is what happens in the dressing room of the RB Leipzig where there are only two footballers who are over 30 years old and their coach, Julian Nagelsmann, was barely three years old when the Belgrade team became European champions.

This shows the predominance in Europe by the leagues of Italy, Spain and England with respect to the rest and that year after year these differences are accentuated.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The crisis continues in Barcelona: a player starred in a scandal after testing positive for a breathalyzer while driving his Ferrari

Where did Lionel Messi take refuge and with which Barcelona players does he spend the most critical hours of the institution