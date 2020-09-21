when a popular saying entered the Oxford Dictionary

It was 2015 and after 30 years the famous English vocabulary formalized the verb “To MacGyver”, giving it the meaning of “doing or repairing something improvised or inventively, using any object at hand”.

In the 80s everyone knew MacGyver, the protagonist of the homonymous action television series that among the innumerable skills boasted that of using any common object such as a pipe, an electrical tape or a paperclip to create a potentially deadly weapon with his inevitable and indestructible pocket knife Swiss.

This genius shown by the hero played by Richard Dean Anderson entered popular culture and soon became a saying that in 2015 was coined as an official verb and inserted in theOxford Dictionary.

The verb is precisely “To MacGyver” and its meaning is “do or repair something improvised or inventively, using any object at hand”.

It was certainly a huge accolade for both the series and longtime fans. MacGyver, in fact, was passionate million spectators from 1985 to 1992 thanks to the union between science, in particular physics and chemistry, and James Bond action.

We also remember that MacGyver was a strangely tender-hearted character with an incredibly lonely soul, that he heavily accused the use of weapons and therefore he preferred to use his great scientific knowledge or at most his fists. He was also a former government agent who worked for the Phoenix Foundation, so sometimes he had to be able to get away from very delicate and complex situations.

In short, if you didn’t know, now every time you try to repair something with some unlikely tool, know that you are “MacGyverando”, even if it actually doesn’t sound very good in Italian.

We leave you to the curiosities about the original MacGyver series. Did you also know that the protagonist of the MacGyver reboot series, Lucas Till, has considered committing suicide because of the producer of the series?