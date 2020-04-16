         WhatsApp opens the beta on Android again: so you can sign up

Share it:

If you were waiting for WhatsApp to open its beta program on Android because you stayed out of it, right now you have an opportunity: the company has activated the hidden beta in Google Play Store. And it is very easy to sign up, you just need to know the specific URL.

WhatsApp maintains its mobile application in constant development. And it is frequently anticipating the result of such development, it is what is known as 'beta'. It is not difficult to download the latest version of WhatsApp on Android since pages like Apk Mirror collect all the betas (or the company's own website), but it is not as easy to personally sign up for the betas program, an option that allows directly update WhatsApp beta from Google Play. It is normally closed, but there is currently room to sign up. And you will have to run if you want your place.

Open the private beta of WhatsApp on Android

Any developer can give their users the opportunity to test the unfinished applications so that they can help correct errors. Google offers beta tools through the Google Play Console: it is possible to make it public and that the entry appears in the app's tab; and also offer access to a specific number of users without the availability of the beta being seen publicly. WhatsApp is currently in the second option.

If you go to the WhatsApp tab you will see that Google Play warns that it is closed. But do not despair, this is what you must do to enter:

Open a desktop browser. If you are not on a computer, use desktop mode in Google Chrome mobile, for example.

Access this link, log in with your account and click on 'Become a beta tester'. You will have entered the beta.

Google Play will replace the stable version of your WhatsApp with the latest beta. AND will update it as the company has a new version in development .

. If you want to exit the beta you can click on the same link and click on 'Exit program'.

In the event that the betatester option does not appear, try it in another browser or use incognito mode. Remember: gaps are limited.

We do not recommend leaving the beta of WhatsApp since usually completes too quickly and then costs to re-enter (we can attest). So take advantage while it lasts and sign up: only then will you receive the latest news from Google Play and before anyone else.