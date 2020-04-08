         WhatsApp backups with password and advanced file search: the latest beta reveals new features

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The beta versions of WhatsApp usually throw clues about the news that we will find in the stable version of the application, the one used by the bulk of the user. This morning we saw that WhatsApp has begun to limit the forwarding of messages to a single chat in order to fight disinformation and the protagonists of the afternoon are new functions for the application, according to XDA Developers.

Specific, we talk about three quite interesting news– Advanced file search, security key for backups, and rules for automatically downloaded files.

The latest beta points to three new features

The first leaked novelty refers to the advanced file search. This function would allow us to search for audios, links, GIFs, photos, videos and documents easily from a chat, with a dedicated interface. Each type of file would be divided with different color labels, to make it easier to know what exactly we are downloading.

The second novelty refers to passwords to protect backups. Currently, we can recover any backup of Google Drive if we are logged into WhatsApp. The new version of the application, according to this information, will allow you to put a password to wrap the data of this backup and make it necessary to enter it to download them, even if we are logged in with our WhatsApp number.

Finally, we talk about the rules for automatic downloads. Just like what happened with message forwarding, this function would be designed so that do not download the content of frequently forwarded messages.

Track | XDA Developers