What's the best Detective Conan movie? The answer of over half a million users

From 10 to 20 January, the official website of the famous Japanese program Kinro NTV opened a poll asking fans of Detective Conan's anime to vote for the "Best Movie in the Series" (excluding those released in the past three years). Let's find out the Top 5, drawn up according to the preferences of the 510,140 voters.

In fifth place with 35,463 votes we find the most recent of the five: Detective Conan: The infernal sunflowers. The film was published on April 18, 2015 and tells of the theft of Van Gogh's famous Sunflowers. In fourth place with 52,793 votes it finds space Detective Conan: Requiem for a detective, the 2006 film in which Kogoro and the Detective Boys find themselves forced into a race against time to solve the case of explosive bracelets.

Lower step of the podium for Detective Conan: Crystal trap (55,182 votes), the 2001 film in which Conan must solve the mystery behind the construction of the two towers of West Tama City. In second place with 60,535 votes is the most recent Detective Conan: The sniper from another dimension, the fantastic 2014 film set in the Bell Tree Tower in Tokyo, while the first is the historian Detective Conan: Only in his eyes, absolute winner with 77,991 votes.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with this ranking? Let us know what your favorite movie is with a comment! In case you were passionate about the adventures of one of the most famous investigators in the world then, we advise you to take a look at the recent news related to Detective Conan: the scarlet bullet, the new film coming out this year.