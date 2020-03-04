 What's new in Panini Comics for March 2020

Share it:

Entering already in the third month of the year where the time change will begin and also the most surprising changes like the one that heads this cover, Panini Comics has decided to take a lot of comics out of the print oven that will surprise and entertain readers of all kinds, from the most adolescent to the most adult and from the one who seeks more youthful action to the one who seeks something more mature and philosophical. Now, without further ado, let's enter to summarize what our Spanish Marvel Comics publisher brings us.

In terms of staples, we continue to have the continuations that every reader keeps waiting impatiently. as Immortal Hulk, Doctor Strange, Daredevil, The Amazing Spiderman, The X-Patrol, New Mutants, Marauders (and other mutant series), Captain Marvel, Silver Stele: Black, History of the Marvel Universe, the End of Absolute Slaughter and many more . However, it also brings us new numbers 1, among them the Massacre of Kelly Thompson and Chris Bachalo, and Fallen Angels of Szymon Kudranski and Bryan Edward Hill.

Now, in terms of volumes and special editions, we have to highlight The amazing bus. Silver Stele by Dan Slott and Mike Allred, 100% Marvel HC. The Avengers: First Sign, two new 100% marvel, one from Black Panther and another from Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider; a volume of Marvel's Great Treasures centered on the children of the atom (the X-Patrol), The Punisher's Killer Band, a youth volume “Marvel Action. Spiderman, no. one", two new marvel saga -one of superior Spiderman and another of Hickman's Fantastic 4-, as well as a new Marvel Now! Deluxe from Iron Man by Kieron Gillen, among many others.

Then, We leave you with the complete newsletter of this month's news from Panini Comics about Marvel.

We hope you enjoy as much as we do of what is to come this month!

