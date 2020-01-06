 What's new in Panini Comics for January 2020

Share it:

A new year begins with a very special figure, not only for all the material that is coming and that we are already advancing with the cover with the first issue of Absolute Slaughter, but also This is the beginning of the end of the Tony Stark: Iron Man collection that will take us directly to Iron Man 2020, whose first issue we will see throughout the year after the “The Ultron Project” arc. Now, as for the rest of the staples, this month we will continue with the double ration of Dynasty of X and Powers of X, the new numbers of Immortal Hulk, Captain Marvel, Spiderman Superior – about to end – Daredevil, Captain America and our "favorite encyclopedia" History of the Marvel Universe, in addition to the first issue of King Thor and the Spiderman of Abrams – Will he triumph? –

About the volumes and other special editions, this month we will have great news that we will not want to miss and that we will want to add to our shelves as soon as possible, either because of its quality or its proposal. On the one hand we have, Great Marvel Treasures: Loki; two new Marvel Saga, one from Spiderman Superior and another from Jonathan Hickman's Fantastic Four, an incredible Marvel Now Deluxe volume of Brian Michael Bendis Patrol X centered on the young Patrol-X after the trial of Jean Gray; a volume about Spiderman when he used the symbiote, a new Ultimate Spiderman integral and, not least, the highly anticipated “100% Marvel HC. Spiderman: A lifetime ”.

Next, we leave you with the complete newsletter of this month's Panini Comics about Marvel.

We hope you enjoy as much as we do of what is to come this month! And happy new year to all!

