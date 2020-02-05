General News

 What's new in Panini Comics for February 2020

February 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Banner of the news of Panini Comics for February 2020

For the shortest month of the year, Panini Comics has prepared some of the biggest surprises in terms of releases, as is the launch of the new line of mutants after End of Dynasty of X and Powers of X which end this month. As for the staples, we have the beginning of new series about mutants in numbers 1 such as Patrol-X, New Mutants, X-Force, Excalibur and Marauders. In addition, we will continue to have continuations of highly anticipated comics such as Daredevil, The Amazing Spiderman, Story of the Marvel Universe, Absolute Slaughter, Captain America, The Hulk Immortal, and many others.

On the other hand, and already entering the field of hardcover and other editions, we can highlight the retelling “100% Marvel HC. Wolverine: Wild Origins ”, a new volume of Thanos and the Black Widow ("100% Marvel HC. Black Widow: Unrestricted Game"), Hulka's third Marvel Collection, "Marvel Heroes. The Amazing Spiderman: The Return of the Sinister Six ” and a new volume Marvel Now! Deluxe of the Avengers of Hickman, among others.

Next, we leave you with the complete newsletter of this month's Panini Comics news about Marvel.

We hope you enjoy as much as we do of what is to come this month!

Febr newsletter… by Panini Comics España on Scribd

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

