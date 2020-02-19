Entertainment

         What's new about Martin McDonagh after 'Three ads outside' will reunite him with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson

February 19, 2020
The whopping three years have passed since Martin McDonagh premiered the excellent 'Three ads on the outskirts', a feature film that served to amass a couple of nominations for his name – the best film and the best original screenplay – at the 2018 Oscar ceremony. But thanks to an exclusive of the Deadline medium we know that the return of the Briton to the big screen is, as he says, just around the corner.

'The Banshees of Inisheer' it will be the title of the fourth feature film as director of McDonagh, in which he will meet again with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson after his debut 'Hidden in Bruges'; a criminal tragicomedy celebrated by public and critics who received an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.


The information, for the moment, is coming with an eyedropper, but it has transpired that the feature film a remote Irish island is set and that revolves around two lifelong friends that they will find themselves in a dead end when one of them ends their relationship; something that will have alarming consequences for both.

'The Banshees of Inisheer' is expected start filming this summer under the wing of Searchlight Pictures, which has acquired the international rights of the film.

