What's going on with The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods? The point of the situation

When it debuted in 2014, The Seven Deadly Sins it was labeled as one of the most promising shonen of the years to come, especially considering the quantity and quality of the material it was to draw on. Today however, in 2020, the series was completely destroyed. But what was the trigger that led to this result?

To understand it we have to jump back, in August 2018. A-1 Pictures, the animation studio responsible for the realization of the first two seasons and of the film, had the first frictions with the Japanese company Aniplex because of the disappointing results obtained at the box office by The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky. The film got, after more than a year of programming in cinemas all over the world, hardly $ 5 million. The same year the feature films of some competitors like Detective Conan, Dragon Ball Super is My Hero Academia they cashed 108, 124, and 30 respectively.

Subsequently, the guys at A-1 Pictures decided to step back to focus on producing Sword Art Online is You do, two decidedly more profitable series. Left without an animation studio, the anime was entrusted to Study Deen, who decided to take care of the new season despite the huge workloads. The main resources were however concentrated on the various adaptations of Konosuba and the animations of The Seven Deadly Sins passed into the hands of a third minor studio, called Marvy jack.

Obviously, inexperience played an important role, and the short time available was not enough to obtain an acceptable result. To live up to the various agreements made however, Studio Deen found himself forced to transmit Wrath of the Gods trying to save the salvable.

These events led to the airing of Episode 13 of The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, which took place this week and received tremendously negative by fans. At the bottom you can take a look at some frames of the last episodes.

And what do you think of it? Will you still follow the series? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to break the tension a bit instead, we recommend that you take a look at the hilarious reactions to the last episode of The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods.