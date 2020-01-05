What's going on in Australia and why celebs make donations and share posts

Share it:

L'Australia burns. For many months the fires in Australia they are devastating the country, and in the last few days a great many celeb together with donations have decided to share posts on social media to raise awareness about what's going on in Australia today. You will have seen the hashtag too #preyforaustralia, maybe you used it to let your followers know that news about Australia they are hitting you and that what the Australian population is experiencing is a real danger to people, as it is to the lives of many animals. The images of the koala in Australia terrified by the fire, the numbers of those who died from the fires, have traveled around the world and are truly impressive. According to Adnkronos, over 6 million hectares of land have been destroyed by fires. An estimated 500 million animals are currently dead from fire and among them a large number of koalas. We are all in suspense and the news is so alarming that the stars have decided not to be alone anymore.

Fires in Australia burned around 6 million hectares Brett Hemmings

What is happening in Australia today

The news about Australia is more alarming every day, but fire is not a problem in the last few days. The first fires in Australia occurred to September 2019, therefore, the situation on the continent has been increasingly worrying for 4 months. The victims of the fires are at the moment 24, but many more are the animals that died in Australia due to the fires and many those fleeing to which, in addition to the population, tourists have also joined. On Saturday 4 January, Mallacoota beach was evacuated, one of the largest evacuations ever to take place in the area with the use of military forces and impressive vehicles. There temperature in Australia it has reached very high degrees, the air has become unbreathable, the whole continent is experiencing difficult times. And here comes the controversy over what is happening in Australia today. The causes of the fire have been attributed by many parties to the country's policy, which has been deaf for years climatic problems. Since the mid-1990s, the conservative governments of Australia have not respected the climate agreements and the economy relies particularly on the export of coal and gas. This political and economic choice has a significant environmental impact and would be the basis of the fires of recent months. The prime minister Scott Morrison from the outset he minimized what is happening in Australia by branding the fires as "normal" for the country and enjoying the Christmas holidays in Hawaii. A New York Times opinion article by Australian writer Richard Flanagan claims that it is Australia's political and economic choices, blind to climate change, that cause the country to commit suicide.

The most fragile are the animals that are suffering the effects of fires in Australia. Handout

The donations of the celebs and the hashtag #preyforaustralia

Sometimes a hashtag is just fashion, other times it is a cry of attention as it is in this case: on Twitter as on Instagram and Facebook you will have seen and used it too #preyforaustralia is a way of saying that fires in Australia they cannot continue, the whole world is watching what is happening in that beautiful corner of the planet. From Nicole Kidman, Australian actress to Pink, there are many appeals on social networks. Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban donated $ 500,000, the same amount as Pink.

The hope of the last few hours is that the fires in Australia can stop as soon as possible and that the policies of the countries will change once and for all to reverse the course on climate change.

