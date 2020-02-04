What you still didn't see about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira before jumping to the Super Bowl stage

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez wasted all their energy at the Super Bowl Intermediate in Miami, in a great media show in which the two Latin divas showed, once again, the links between them and their connection with the public, which they put to dance throughout their performance.

During the American sporting event of the year, Shakira, with top, bullfighter and metallic gold trousers full of glitter and sequins, sang a duet with a JLo, who chose a monkey of crystals in silver. It was the first time two women performed on the Super Bowl stage. Both are Latin (Puerto Rico and Colombia) and both are with elite athletes (Álex Rodríguez and Gerard Piqué).

After more than 24 hours of the performance, the Puerto Rican singer has published a video on her official YouTube account describing how the previous minutes before jumping on stage.

"Let's pop the stadium Rock!", the artist could be heard while cheering on her dancers. In just over two minutes, the images show the stress and nerves that are lived in a performance of such dimension and before the eyes of millions of spectators.

The surprise of the night on the stage of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Florida) was Emme Muñiz, daughter of Jennifer López and Marc Anthony, who made his world debut as a singer, with only eleven years, on a stage with a universal impact.

Emme sang "Born in the USA", the theme of Bruce Springsteen that has become an American anthem, with which he led a choir of girls dressed in white, while Shakira accompanied her playing the drums and JJennifer Lopez accompanied her wearing a cape with the flag of Puerto Rico, where are the four grandparents of the girl.

Another of the images that became more viral on social networks was the moment in which Jennifer Lopez and Shakira hugged after finishing a round performance, and when they were no longer being focused by television cameras.