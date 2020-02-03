What you have to know before the Real Madrid derby – Atlético

Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid will live this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu (4 pm) an important derby for both, for the Real Madrid players to keep their great form to defend its leadership in LaLiga Santander and for the mattresses to put an end to its doubtful moment and hit the table on a stage that has been successful in recent years.
Jorge Escorial, journalist of Carrusel Deportivo, explains in 'The Escoteca'The most basic, but fundamental, data that can decide the Madrid derby:
- Atletico has six visits in La Liga without losing at the Bernabéu.
- They are the first time there has been a 0-0 in two straight derbies.
- Real Madrid have not lost any of the last 7 derbies (5 have ended in a draw)
- Simeone, the only one who has won Zidane twice.
- 10 goals have conceded Courtois (78.3%).
- 14 goals have conceded Oblak (76.3%).
- Both goalkeepers have 10 games without receiving a goal in La Liga.
- Morata and Benzema are the top scorers of each team.
- Real Madrid has a scoring nose in the last minutes of each part (31’-45 ’and 76’-90’)
- Atlético increases its success in the face of the goal from 45 ’to 75’.
- In Real Madrid penalties it is much higher. Only Sergio Ramos has missed a penalty in La Liga, while Diego Costa has missed three and Morata, Saúl and Thomas failed one.
