What you have to know before the Real Madrid derby – Atlético

February 2, 2020
Edie Perez
Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid will live this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu (4 pm) an important derby for both, for the Real Madrid players to keep their great form to defend its leadership in LaLiga Santander and for the mattresses to put an end to its doubtful moment and hit the table on a stage that has been successful in recent years.

Jorge Escorial, journalist of Carrusel Deportivo, explains in 'The Escoteca'The most basic, but fundamental, data that can decide the Madrid derby:

