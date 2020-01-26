What would other Naruto characters look like with Rock Lee's face?

Share it:

Rock Lee is one of the few characters in the series Naruto it cannot rely on magical arts and illusory arts. He immediately showed an iron willpower, also helped by the master Gai to whom he is very fond, and is able to use the very dangerous techniques of the Frontal Lotus and the Rear Lotus.

Despite foreclosure from using ninjutsu, Rock Lee, whose name naturally refers to the Kung Fu legend Bruce Lee, has repeatedly shown himself to be a fearsome opponent and a skilled fighter, having learned forbidden techniques learned from Konoha's equally powerful ninja, Gai Maito.

The suffering behind his situation occurs few times during the series, this is because Lee's comic side often emerges, also due to his face characterized by thick eyebrows and perfectly round eyes. A fan wanted to underline these peculiarities by adapting them to the faces of other characters known to fans of the series.

In the post that you can find below, the user @_shadowkage shared four images, portraying Itachi Uchiha, Orochimaru, Jiraiya and Sakura, with the face of Rock Lee. The result is nothing short of exhilarating, given the choice of two extremely serious figures, namely the traitors of the Village of the Leaf. Recall that Rock Lee has also made its appearance in the new series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and seems to have an embarrassing secret.