What would One Punch Man look like if the opera were an American Comics?

January 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Even with the swinging health of ONE, between delays and timing not respected, One Punch Man continues its serialization undisturbed. The incredible trait of Yusuke Murata, over time, has helped to affirm the sensei among the best authors of the last year, thanks to a talent to say the least indisputable.

Still, have you ever wondered what the work would look like if the series had been made by the hands of an American artist belonging to the world Marvel or DC Comics? Not to mention, moreover, that it is not the first time that a fan of the mythological Comics dedicates his creativity to Japanese homages, such as this graphic representation of Goku designed by Olivier Coipel.

In any case, the illustration created by the Korean artist InHyuk Lee literally drove the fans crazy, as he tried to "westernize"a table of the homonymous manga by One Punch Man with a style very dear to the American imagination. The image in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, portrays Saitama while introducing himself to his opponent with monstrous features, just before annihilating him, with a particular realistic trait that left the Reddit community open-mouthed.

READ:           Golden Globes 2020: 'Fleabag' is the best comedy or musical series

The illustration, in any case, favors an interesting starting point for reflection as it allows you to imagine the future of the series if the authors are the protagonists of American comic book publishing. And you, instead, what do you think of this table, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

