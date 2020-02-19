Entertainment

What would Nami from ONE PIECE look like if it had been designed by other authors?

February 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
In the last period, redesigning characters in the style of other authors is in vogue. It all started with the A2Twilldraw fan, who prepared a Luffy in Dragon Ball version, Naruto and many others, then it was also the turn of other designers such as SantoryubeastZ with Zoro in the style of Bleach and others. How would you be the protagonist of ONE PIECE, Nami?

To answer this question is Winter7th who prepared an illustration that successfully rebounded on the net and reached the Kaizokuqueen page, of which you can see the tweet below. The designer designed one of the protagonists of ONE PIECE's most famous crew in five different styles.

Naruto, Bleach, Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball Z and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Each of the six Nami present in the drawing has its own personality and reflects the style of the authors of reference with the exception of the first box, erroneously representing the style of ONE PIECE and not that of My Hero Academia as corrected in the comments also by the author. What is the Nami which do you like best among the new choices?

ONE PIECE is a manga by Eiichiro Oda, whose publication began in 1997 on Weekly Shonen Jump. In a short time it became a successful work, further consolidating in the early 2000s until it became the best-selling manga in history.

