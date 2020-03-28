What would ex President Obama look like in Jojo's Bizarre Adventures?

Share it:

The one of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures it is an epic that over the course of these long years has led millions of enthusiasts to follow the adventures materialized thanks to the work of Hirohiko Araki, a paper work that was later transposed into an appreciated animated series.

The success of the franchise is undoubtedly linked to the charismatic cast of characters who presented themselves volume by volume, but in part its success must also be identified in the particular style of design adopted, as characteristic as it is appreciated by the public. It should therefore come as no surprise that over the years many fans have wanted to transpose their loved ones – taken from every possible work – into the JoJo brand, in fact imagining what their appearance might have been like within the series.

Well, this time it was even up to former US President Obama, who was in fact imagined as a production character. In reality, man has repeatedly appeared in animated or paper works given the position he has held and this has contributed to making him a sort of all-round meme in the eyes of many readers and spectators. This explains why the artist from Reddit Slushy Draws also embarked on this peculiar feat, finally creating a very characteristic and highly revealing work – capable of attracting the compliments of countless fans.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just recently Hirohiko Araki has made known his inspirations for the Villain creations in JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure. Over the past few weeks, the decision not to dub the epic story of Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo had made a lot of talk.