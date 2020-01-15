What would be your pet's favorite songs? Spotify creates its perfect list playlist ’

Share it:

We know you've always wondered what you think pet About the music you listen to Will you like it? Will he think that you are a sensitive soul? And most importantly, after so many listeners behind his back, will the ‘OT1’ record be to his liking? Now Spotify It gets you out of doubt. The ‘streaming’ music platform now offers you the option to create a ‘Playlist’ that intermingles perfectly the musical tastes of the owner with the personality of the animal. Come on, the selection of songs that your pet would make if he could get up and snatch the computer from your hands. What a fantasy!

Of course, you can only perform this repertoire if your friend is a dog, a cat, an iguana, a hamster or a bird. Sorry for your turtle, it will be again. The novel option is called ‘Pet Playlist’ and you can create yours by clicking here.

The result will depend on variables that fit your character: is your animal energetic or calm? Shy or friendly? Apathetic or curious? In addition, for this list to fit much more into reality you must include an image of your pet that will be coupled with the one you have in your Spotify account and that will result in 30 specific songs that, believe us, will surprise you.

This list merges part of your tastes with those of your animal since, according to a new study by said platform, 79% of Spaniards put music to their pets and 55% believe that they both share tastes. Do you think your pet is too ‘mainstream’? This survey reveals that the most popular genres among our irrational friends are classic rock and soft rock, which does not rule out that your cat flies the latest Taylor Swift album.

After creating it you can share it with your friends and brag about the excellent harmonic tastes of your animal. For example, this is the ‘playlist’ that puts ‘alocá’ on my dog ​​Sultana.