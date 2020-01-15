What would a Silent Hill remake look like? A fan responds and recreates it in Unreal Engine 4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Eternally forgotten, eternally going. To the community of Silent hill has not demoralized him that Konami forgot about the 20th anniversary of the franchise, which took place in 2019, and they continue to provide their own tributes to it. If a few weeks ago we brought you a first-person remake of its introduction, or the Fallout 4 mod called Whispering Hills, where the Commonwealth was invaded by the fog and killer nurses, today we bring you the recreation he has done Mica Olsson, a 3D designer, of the mythical 5to2 coffee, one of the most emblematic locations of the first game.

Located in the northern part of the old quarter, it was in Café 5to2 where our protagonist Harry manson woke up shortly after being attacked for the first time in the title, after being rescued by Cybil Bennet, the police officer. It was also the place where we received our first weapons (a knife and a gun), as well as the moment we met our best friends: radio and flashlight. The place, which also appeared in Silent Hill: Shattered Memories renamed Diner 52, has been completely recreated by Olsson using the latest versions of the Unreal Engine 4 and allows us to dream with how could a new installment of the saga be seen, or an official remake, if Konami were encouraged to revive the series, which has been in limbo from Silent Hill: Book of Memories (2012).

For now we will have to settle for this type of creations, because as we have reviewed in more than one article, Silent hill He lives his own nightmare: oblivion. We all know how it went to the last one who tried to get her out of there (Hideo Kojima with its PT: Silent Hills), so it is likely that not many dare to approach it in the near future.

Source I EuroGamer