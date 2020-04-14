what works and what doesn't in season 4 of the Netflix phenomenon

Share it:

Already settled the dust after the season 4 premiere From ‘La casa de papel’ on Netflix, the effusive reception of everything around the world is beginning to be measured with graphic statistics and the lists of the most viewed and popular within the platform. We were talking about the international phenomenon that the Spanish series represents, but that may silence a little the critical voices that have emerged in the first period of repercussion.

Has the fourth season lived up to it? For many it gives them exactly what they want from it, others have not seen the expectations fulfilled. There has always been a debate about whether ‘The paper house"It's" as good "or not, there have always been viewers who can't embrace its unique hyperbolic and Manichean style, but to some extent, that has become the essence of the series. Outside of that tirade, it is positive, for those of us who follow the series, to analyze what has worked better and worse in the new eight chapters.

SPOILERS EN TODO EL TEXTO

Tokyo and its erotic video clip moments

The character of Úrsula Corberó It is the umbilical cord of the series with its connections to Hollywood cinema. A morbid stereotype of male magazine cover model with gun, fatal woman with guts, who intimidates men and women alike. There is nothing different with his character this time, but it is obvious that his one-dimensionality ends up loading a bit. You lose count of the times you say "Shall I make you horny?" or ”Are you horny And yes, it is sometimes a bit ridiculous that there is not something else behind the character.

Suffers from false protagonist syndrome, the person you are supposed to follow in the series —an example, Piper in ‘Orange is the New Black’— who ends up being devoured by the secondary, often much more charismatic thanks to his weaknesses or spontaneity. But perhaps the biggest problem with her is not the erotic dances – that cute, almost endearing side is already part of the series – but in that Tokyo has not proven to be the stable, intelligent and cold-blooded person that the heist leader must to have. There's no point in her taking command.

Frenetic rhythm

Something that cannot be denied to the fourth season is its rhythm. It is like a long scene of tension in a movie extended in almost eight hours flying. We often see series with big budgets, cinematographic photography, first-rate actors, careful script and prestige in every pore. But we are seeing that in many there is not enough material to complete a story with a true cinematic cadence, that is, an urgency that makes the experience something satisfying.

Sometimes, in the series, it seems that the characters speak slowly and take time to respond, but rather than to establish a tone, an atmosphere, it seems a pattern that is followed due to the need to fill hours of the platforms. ‘The paper house’Can sin of excess intensity every minute, but in that aspect, his narrative is almost that of a manga, unreal, exaggerated, but always forward. It is one of the most entertaining fictions of the year, in its own right.

The Belén Cuesta dilemma

Belén Cuesta She is one of the great actresses on the national scene, probably, she alone was what made ‘The call’ (2017) work as she did, but her role in season 3 misled many because she appeared as a helper among all the hostages. At that time it was already being well known, so it was known that it had to play a bigger role. Thus, in the last season it has that role that many expected, but has ended up being the most criticized item at launch.

The fact that Manila is a transsexual has had reply by the LGTB collective, who consider that a trans role should be played by someone trans, so the good intentions of the actress and the production to make the group more visible have received their "dose of twitter". But, beyond clumsiness or not, the interpretation of Cost He is more than competent and in the field of fiction he is quite credible as a character, another thing is that his role in the robbery is a little blurred.

There is a sense of wasted opportunity in the idea of ​​an infiltrator among the hostages, because it has basically not been built before. The scene from Denver and Moscow arguing about whether they should put "Paquito" or should not have been presented before, the effect of the surprise and the flashback revelation of the mole hostage would have had more entity, even more justifying Cuesta's choice for the clueless game. Nor is the trick played as a surprise or ace up the teacher's sleeve to solve things when they are worse.

Spectacular action

The plan may not be so brilliant, the resolution of the problems do not have so much white glove, but powder and shrapnel. Placing a real John McClane inside the Bank of Spain creates chaos seen from the other side. Not so cool when you're on the side of the robbers, but it does generate a constant sense of danger which is solved with many action sequences very well resolved. The talent of the directors behind the episodes shows and the shooting shot by Koldo Serra reveals cinephagia in each frame.

The autoremake effect

There is nothing like knowing what your strengths and weaknesses are to try to perpetuate them, that's why, in the last two seasons there is an effect deja vu compared to the first that recalls those second parts, as ‘Terrifyingly dead’ (Evil Dead 2, 1987), which are actually more expensive, spectacular and conscious remakes of original success.

‘The paper house’Benefits from this by offering a more Hollywood-like show with more of everything from action to moments of tension and darkness, but it also highlights certain patterns in the structure that are more artificial, becoming too evident in the way that Alicia Sierra discovers the teacher, a repetition of the same process of finding the security tapes that leave Sergio exposed. It is inevitable not to think how meticulous it will not be when he stumbles twice in the same security camera.

Characters that shine

Alicia's final trick would be more annoying if she wasn't played by a spectacular Nawja Nimri, who alone composes a villain at the height of the series, a nemesis so dangerous that it really manages to put the band in trouble. Its mix between bravado and irony is tremendously effective in the mouth of Nimri, who even knows how to make it the tragedy that the character hides becomes a two-edged empathy.

Another discovery is Stockholm, who happens to be a member of the band with more head than most, achieving at the same time a human candor portrayed with simplicity by Esther Acebo. Denver is also building itself as a tender impulsive whose dualities become strengths and is more endearing this season. The downside is that we lose Nairobi, probably the member who added the most spontaneity and personality to the series.

Script shortcuts

‘The paper house’Continues to have a joint entity that deserves its popularity, but some seams can be found in the storyline of the eight chapters of the Bank of Spain robbery arc. Although it has many glorious phrases and dialogues, there are also questionable monologues, like the Maserati one, there are many leaps of faith to reach certain points that are not consistent with the logic of discipline of the group.

The emotional ups and downs of some characters they end up having logic jumps that lead to too predictable errors. Palermo's turnaround is relatively credible and under suspicion for what is revealed towards the end, but it is not explained why Manila either does not detect or react to it. In general, there are small details that leave a greater feeling of "anything goes", which, after all, has to do with the feeling of chaos that the protagonists live.

The final plan

Although the reason for reintroducing Lisbon into the bank is never justified – nor does it have much logic, a priori, except to replace Nairobi in the final stages of the robbery – the plan with which she is rescued and reintroduced is for what we see films by hits. Presenting the rooftop moment to rebuild everything that has happened thus far is worthy of George Roy Hill. ANDhe plan is witty, fun and his cinematic execution brilliant. The fact of putting Asturian miners disguised as judges as part of the plan is what makes ‘The paper house’Be loved.

The climax without end

Episode 8 of the series is great, but leaves the conclusion of the bank robbery of Spain at a point of cliffhanger too open. It is not that it is not a good ending, always the bitter taste in the mouth makes the series have a dark point to be appreciated, but it breaks the unwritten rule established in the first two seasons.

That is, 16 episodes to narrate a single robbery are perceived as a bit risky, ¿They will really need 24 chapters to complete the Banco de España plan? The question remains whether in season 5 they will solve it in two episodes and other plots will be opened, but eight more hours for a single robbery is too much.

What continues to work, what should be changed

The flasbacks have become a hallmark of the series and the return from Berlin has a past subplot that a priori seems not to be too important and it ends up being so when it is revealed how his relationship with Palermo ends, questioning the intentions of a spiteful man full of hatred towards the teacher. It is also very interesting how he gives advice from the past about the danger of Gandía or what he can see on his visits to the governor. Nevertheless, it's hard to keep stretching Berlin's presence in a new season.

On the other hand, the format of the series, of robberies from within that last hours and hours needs a review if the series wants to continue to be fresh. It is not easy to break that seal of identity, but new scenarios and situations for the band will be essential if it does not want to fall into monotony. In this respect, the anthological format of different arches for every two seasons suits him, but the horizon is misty without a long-term objective for the protagonists and after the end of this heist the possibilities are very wide.

The things that make casa La casa de papel ’special are its characters, the closeness of many of them, the use of traditional and traditional details, such as that army introducing paellas, almost laughing at the Spanish stereotypes that the international audience will receive. What you haven't lost is its addictive power. It is almost impossible not to want to see all the episodes of the jerk, and its 45-50 minutes usually fly by. That is the true value of a series that reveals the love and the will to surprise and excel from its creators, today, something to value.