What will Sarada be like in a few years? A Boruto fan art comes to our aid

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If there is a character from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations who was in the center of much talk is definitely the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura: Sarada Uchiha. The main reason is the appearance of the young woman who has not liked more than one fan. It is not for nothing that many fan art and artwork have been created over the years.

These drawings have brought to light the desire of fans to see a different version of Sarada, perhaps more feminine, perhaps with green eyes like the mother instead of black like the father and long rather than short hair.

And while the character continues his growth in the manga, slowly entering the hearts of all fans for the tenacity he shows and also combat ability, a fan tried to imagine Sarada in a few years, in a hypothetical Shippuden by Boruto. For now only Kawaki and the son of the seventh have been shown in a more adult version, therefore, for the others, fans think about it.

As you can see from the illustration at the bottom of the article, the Instagram artist toriverso, tried to give one his very personal interpretation of the girl. Not only represented with more adult and also much more feminine features, but the maturing as a ninja was also highlighted, showing the Byakugou active on the forehead.

Those who follow the manga have seen very well how Sarada is the perfect combination of Sasuke and Sakura. It shows the father's eye techniques, but the mother's strength and fiery spirit. So expect one day to master both the medical arts, then the Byakugou, that all the other techniques belonging to his clan is not to be excluded.

And what do you think of the beautiful design made by toriverso? Let us know below in the comments.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 43 preview revealed