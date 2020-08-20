what will Javicia Leslie's costume look like? First clues in the DC FanDome poster

Share it:

After Ruby Rose retires, it will be up to Javicia Leslie to wear the Batwoman cape: the DC FanDome poster may have already revealed something about the new look.

The cast and producers of the television series dedicated to the heroine of Gotham will in fact be present and will have a dedicated panel, during which they will have the opportunity to properly present the new actress and future projects. To promote the event to the press, the poster (found below) with various presents was sent characters drawn by the well-known cartoonist Jim Lee.

Among the many heroes to the rescue we also find an unreleased Batwoman, which seems to reflect the physiognomy of the new actress. Obviously we are still far from the airing of the new season (at least in 2021), and the costume designers may still be on the high seas regarding the new design to study for Leslie, but after this first teaser it is possible that during the event we will be shown something about it.

Unlike Kate Kane, new entry Ryan Wilder she is described as an adventurous and somewhat cheeky girl. She spent years working in the slums as a drug courier, and now lives in a van: her lifestyle has led her to be a lethal, athletic and passionate fighter, but she doesn't lack an undisciplined side that will lead her to fail several times.

The image of the Signal Bat has also been published: