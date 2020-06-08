What will happen to the Champions League after the restart of the main leagues in Europe and which teams would be the most affected

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The definition of the Champions League would change venue – REUTERS / Denis Balibouse / File Photo

Spain, England and Italy will reactivate their championships again this June and they will join the German Bundesliga, which has already played 5 dates so far. This would mean the return of all the major European leagues, who have one or more of their teams in the knockout stages of the highest level of club competition, the Champions League.

The next June 17 a videoconference will be held where UEFA (maximum entity that governs European football) will announce what will happen to their most prestigious tournamentHowever, some proposals that will be discussed at that meeting began to emerge.

Among them, some dates were filtered such as the possible return scheduled for August 7, while the final would be played between the 27th and 29th of the same month. In addition, the last leg of the Cup would change venue and take place in Lisbon.

The return match between Valencia and Atalanta was played behind closed doors after the advance of the coronavirus in Spain

As detailed by the German portal Bild, the Portuguese capital would have been imposed on other venues such as Moscow and Frankfurt and what remains of the championship would be transformed into a "Final Eight", a reduced tournament in which the remaining phases would be played (Quarterfinals and semifinals) to a single match and with all the teams playing at home and visiting Portugal.

So far, there are already four qualified for the quarterfinals: Atalanta, RB Leipzig, Atlético de Madrid and Paris Saint Germain. Meanwhile, the second leg matches between Barcelona (1) – Napoli (1), juventus (0) – Lyon (1) are still pending; Manchester City (2) – Real Madrid (1) and Chelsea (0) – Bayern Munich (3).

Apparently everything would close perfectly if it were not for one detail: France's Ligue 1 ended its championship on April 30 as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Which left the Thomas Tuchel team as champion.

The problem of having prematurely closed the French league lies in knowing what will happen and how PSG and Lyon will get to sporting level, in the event that they continue their path within the Champions League, an issue on which the president of "You gones them."

Lyon beat Juventus 1-0 in Turin in the first leg in the round of 16

"It is essential that French clubs can start playing behind closed doors in July, like their European counterparts ”, assured Jean-Michel Aulas to "Le Parisien".

The top director of the institution attended the public hearing to defend the arguments of his club, and insisted that there is still time to finish the current league: Lyon beat Juventus 1-0 away in the Champions League and, at the time of closing the league, he was seventh, since it deprives him of playing European competitions next season for the first time after 23 years.

PSG, already classified to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, could also be harmed when playing his game since would not have a competitive shoot as any of its possible rivals will, who will already have little more than a month and a half of preparation.

PSG managed to qualify for the quarterfinals after defeating Borussia Dortmund

After listening to the arguments of Lyon and those of the Professional Football League (LFP), the State Council announced that it will communicate its decision early next week.

"We want to finish the championship in one way or another ”, said the Lyon president, who assured that this had been requested by UEFA.

Aulas considered that the LFP rushed to end the championship And he advanced that other countries, such as Germany, Spain, Italy, England or Portugal, were more patient and could take advantage of the improvement in the epidemic situation to finish the league.

The LFP lawyers, for their part, defended the decision to terminate this league based on his judgment on the announcement made on April 28 by Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, who noted in the National Assembly that "the 2019-2020 season of professional sports, especially soccer, may not be resumed."

The president of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noël Le Graët, spoke in the same sense. And for LFP CEO Didier Quillot, that left them no other choice.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The photo that Lautaro Martínez published in the middle of the negotiations between Barcelona and Inter that raised all kinds of rumors

The impressive image of the Santiago Bernabéu without grass and with a cave 30 meters deep

The joke of Agüero and Messi to a Spanish streamer who had “snubbed” the Barcelona star