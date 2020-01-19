Entertainment

What will happen to the career of one of the most promising Heroes now?

January 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
The terrible final battle of the fourth season of My Hero Academia not only resulted in the defeat of Overhaul, and consequently also of the Yakuza of the universe created by Horikoshi, but also saw numerous losses for the Heroes, including the death of Sir Nighteye and the loss of the extraordinary Quirk by Mirio Togata, Lemillion .

Midoriya was able to unleash the maximum power of Quirk One for All, showing a power never seen in the course of the series, and managed to decree the defeat of Shin Hassaikai leader Villain Overhaul. Some Heroes were seriously injured, including one of the best students from Yuei High School, Mirio Togata, has lost his Quirk due to the substance used by Overhaul and his allies to eliminate opponents' powers.

One of the rising stars, Mirio is part of the Big 3, and before Deku he had been chosen by Sir Nighteye as the legitimate successor of All Might. Under the name of Lemillion he showed his incredible fighting skills, proving to be an example for Midoriya himself, and even when he found himself without his quirk he continued to face opponents, with impressive willpower.

In the last episode we see Mirio wake up in the hospital, where it is confirmed that his quirk has been totally eliminated. This does not mean that he will stop being a Hero, but surely his career will slow down, also due to the absence of his master, Sir Nighteye, whom Mirio himself saw die before his eyes.

