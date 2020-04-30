What will happen to Second B? Analysis and the latest news with players

The future of Spanish non-professional football is still in the air but everything points to the fact that in the next few days the fans of the clubs of the Second Division B They will be able to know the RFEF's decision.

Next week, a Commission with the Territorial Federations is called for Wednesday, May 6, a meeting of the RFEF Board of Directors for Thursday, May 7, and Friday May 8 a meeting of the Executive Committee in which the decision will be made.

José Antonio Duro, Paco Hernández and Héctor González analyzed and told all the news about the situation of Spanish non-professional football to try to fill the gap that many fans and footballers feel given the uncertainty of the current situation.

They joined the talk Rafael Fernández 'Chumbi', footballer for Murcia, Abel Molinero, player for Lleida Esportiu, and Jon Errasti, soccer player of Logroñés. The three offered their point of view about the future of the category, the option of the Second B Pro, the option also of a possible league of subsidiaries and also the different health, sports and economic aspects that concern non-professional football in this country. .