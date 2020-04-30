Sports

What will happen to Second B? Analysis and the latest news with players

April 30, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The future of Spanish non-professional football is still in the air but everything points to the fact that in the next few days the fans of the clubs of the Second Division B They will be able to know the RFEF's decision.

Next week, a Commission with the Territorial Federations is called for Wednesday, May 6, a meeting of the RFEF Board of Directors for Thursday, May 7, and Friday May 8 a meeting of the Executive Committee in which the decision will be made.

José Antonio Duro, Paco Hernández and Héctor González analyzed and told all the news about the situation of Spanish non-professional football to try to fill the gap that many fans and footballers feel given the uncertainty of the current situation.

They joined the talk Rafael Fernández 'Chumbi', footballer for Murcia, Abel Molinero, player for Lleida Esportiu, and Jon Errasti, soccer player of Logroñés. The three offered their point of view about the future of the category, the option of the Second B Pro, the option also of a possible league of subsidiaries and also the different health, sports and economic aspects that concern non-professional football in this country. .

READ:  Roncero: "A good culé would not want to celebrate this League if it were terminated"
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.