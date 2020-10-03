what will happen to Ciri in the next episodes of the Netflix series?

The series focused on the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) was one of the events of last season of television, but unfortunately we will have to wait even longer before seeing the second season of The Witcher. While Basil Eidenbenz has joined the cast of The Witcher 2, today we will explore the future in the series of one of the most beloved characters.

And we are talking about Ciri, the princess of Cintra, played by the beautiful actress and model Freya Allan. Before talking about what awaits the young Cirilla in the next season of The Witcher, let’s do a quick summary of the events that have seen her protagonist in the first season, for those who have forgotten them.

Ciri begins her story immediately after the Massacre of Cintra by the Nilfgaardians. Her grandmother, Queen Calanthe (Jodhi May), shortly before dying, instructs her to find the witcher Geralt of Rivia, as he represents the girl’s fate. This will lead her to complete a path, full of obstacles and dangers, in which she will discover that she possesses magical powers, inherited from her mother Pavetta (Gaia Mondadori). Right in the season finale, Ciri manages to meet Geralt in a scene that has already become a cult, joining him and preparing to face new adventures.

And it is precisely here that we will find Ciri at the beginning of the second season. What we know for sure about the girl’s future in the show is that we will finally see her grappling with his training in Kaer Morhen, under the eyes and guidance of the witcher Vesemir (Kim Bodnia). So, in all likelihood for most of the second season we will see Ciri being forced to endure the hard and terrible training that can prepare her for combat.

It was Freya Allan herself who gave us important clues about what she would do in the second season, posting a video on her Twitter account (which you can find at the bottom of the news), where the actress was shown to grapple with her training in preparation to the second season. A curiosity: at the bottom right you can see a sword. Will it be the one that our beloved Ciri will use? We can’t wait to find out.

The second season of The Witcher is scheduled for release on Netflix in 2021.