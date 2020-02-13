What will happen in 'The Walking Dead'? Your Actors Give Some Clues

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are two weeks left to see the survivors of 'The Walking Dead' again, because the break of midseason of the tenth season is about to end. Goodness. And given the closeness of such a moment, AMC has wanted to give its audience a new trailer where some more light is provided from the remaining episodes. In this video in question we discover both images of the new episodes and comments from the entire creative team and the actors themselves.

What to expect from the second part

Although the plan of Alpha and company, where Negan has now become a Whisperer, has us in a lot of embers, this video assures us that the team they are going to be one of the best aspects of the new episodes. "They are a formidable couple," Jeffrey Dean Morgan warns in the video.

Another great factor of doubt that the sea of ​​expectants has is to find out how it will go Michonne of the series. Because Danai Gurira leaves, in case there was still someone who hadn't heard about this. Yes, at some point in the tenth season we will have to fire one of the oldest characters in post-apocalyptic fiction. Angela Kang, the showrunner of the series, we have already advanced for a long time that the mythical warrior will go all out, from what we deduce she will do in the great final battle between the survivors and the Whispers. Now, taking a look at this new trailer we confirm that the final battle is just around the corner, and before reaching it we will see how the fear seizes everyone before taking the final step. Or so Angela Kang warns. And above all, we will live a lot of expectation, because as Danai Gurira says, "this season is unexpected"…