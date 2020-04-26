What will happen in the third season of "Run Coyote Run"?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the third season of "Run Coyote Run", the fate of Gama (Harold Torres) and Morris (Eivaut Rischen) seems uncertain. The two friends gtu between abandoning their land and looking for new directions or facing adversity and trying to regain their place in Naco. While deciding their place in the world, they do not forget that they are the owners of an "Adventure Tourism" company that helps fulfill dreams on the other side of the border.

Once again, the ingenuity and intelligence of Gama and Morris will have to be extreme to continue fulfilling their motto "You pass because you pass". Under that premise, the two friends return to Naco fleeing from the American police and find the town hacked by the narcos who are fighting for the square. Unable to find Wendy (Emma Escalante), they decide to take refuge again in the United States, fleeing the revenge of "The Dragon" (Gustavo Sánchez Parra).

In the third season of "Run Coyote Run", Gama will not only have to continue crossing to the other side to the most diverse human fauna that converges on the border, but he will also have to face the drug cartels that are vying for the town square . With the ingenuity and cunning that characterize him, he will manage to get ahead not without first getting into the most unexpected tangles and living delirious adventures.









Morris, for his part, with the help of his faithful friend Gama, will search tirelessly for Wendy and may begin to think that it is time to settle down with her. True to Morris, Wendy will have to deal with the anger that her father Natividad keeps for the gringo. Regardless, she will always be ready to help people on the border and reach out to the protagonists when they are in danger.

Joining them will be Kewewe (Jean Roland Dufresne), who will continue to pass people to the other side and will not be able to escape from the hands of Doña Lupe (Norma Angélica), who will continue with her food restaurant until a bad day will fall into the trap of a swindler who has deceived most of the people of Naco and Güevín (Héctor Giménez), who with his unique language, sympathy and tenderness that characterize him, will continue to faithfully help Gama and Morris, sometimes risking their own lives.

"Run Coyote Run" with a first-rate cast

In this season, we will see them all in action trying to solve the most varied inconveniences of their clients. Among them, an old acquaintance of Gama and Morris, turns again to the coyotes to pass his dead grandfather to the other side of the wall; Three young filmmakers arrive in Naco to film a documentary about the border crossing and are caught in the middle of the drug traffickers' fight to take control of the plaza and ask Gama and Morris for help to escape hell; In addition, the Naco Children's Baseball Team must cross into the U.S. To play the final against a gringo team and without visas or resources, they must rely on the ingenuity of the pair of friends to arrive on time for the match.

In addition, the series brings together talents such as:

Enoch Leaño.

Michelle González.

Roberto Sosa.

Andrés Almeida.

Diego Cataño.

Gustavo Sánchez Parra.

Macarena Miguel.

Daniela Botero.

It will also have the outstanding special participations of:

Héctor Suárez ("El Recluso"), as "Coach García", an honest and endearing man who puts his whole heart to his "Coyotitos de Naco", the children's baseball team of the town that with his teachings leads them to the victory.

The successful Argentine singer Diego Torres, who will be Claudio Perugi, a swindler who with his sympathy and nonchalance puts everything in Naco's pocket.

Christian Chávez who will play Jacob, a chilango who must endure the contempt of his family for being gay, nice and dreamy and decides to live his life in freedom at all costs.

Dominika Paleta, who this time plays "Rose", a woman who has difficulties getting pregnant and decides to rent the belly of her domestic servant.

Héctor Suárez. Photo: Courtesy FX México.



Christian Chávez. Photo: Courtesy FX México.



Made up of 13 one-hour episodes, the new season of "Run Coyote Run" was filmed in Mexico City, in Naco, in the state of Sonora, as well as in the United States (Arizona, Bisbee, San Francisco and Los Angeles ) And arrives on Tuesday, April 28 at 9 PM to FX in Mexico.

You may also like:

The 8 most watched series on Netflix, have you seen them all?

Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama in television series

Netflix surprises with Stranger Things fourth season teaser