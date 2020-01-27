What will DOOM Eternal's difficulty levels be like? The developers talk about it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the PC Gamer pages, Hugo Martin explained, as ID Software's Creative Director, what efforts have been made by the developers of DOOM Eternal to "build" the different levels of difficulty that users will be able to select when launching this highly anticipated shooter .

According to what Martin reported, if there was a factor that the authors of ID Software focused on during the development phase of the new DOOM, it was the balance of difficulty levels and of learning curve in the progression of the gaming experience provided by main campaign.

According to Martin, in fact, in many video games "usually what is difficult to do in the first hour of a title becomes almost natural in the second. From the fourth, what was difficult at the beginning becomes a routine, while in the eighth it seems to have become a black belt. this we had to find the right gameplay rhythm and stick to it, understanding what had to be done to improve the progression and make the game exciting and exciting without being frustrating ".

Regarding the extreme difficulty level of DOOM Eternal, the Creative Director of ID Software finally explains that "in a game, frustration is an element of the gameplay experience that can be acceptable as long as the user knows that the difficulties encountered arise from the awareness of having made a mistake, and not from the fact that the game itself has fooled him, this it's a very important distinction ".

Waiting for the March 20 to watch the launch of the new one splatter sauce shooter of ID Software on PC, PS4 and Xbox One (with subsequent release on Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch), take a look at our preview of DOOM Eternal signed by Marco Mottura.