What will Connie's choice be in this heart-pounding finale of The Attack of the Giants

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
And while the world awaits the release of chapter 126 of The Attack of the Giants, there is much discussion about the number 125 published a few days ago. Many wonder how the civil war that has arisen between the various factions will end and others wonder what Connie will decide to do after what has been learned.

In fact, we know how these have now discovered that in reality his mother is still aliveor rather, half alive, trapped in the body and unconsciousness of a Titan in their hometown. Willing to do anything to save her, some ideas are forming in the soldier's mind that are not very pure and not very shareable.

In recent times we have seen how a new owner of the Giant Jaw, in the person of the young person Falco Grice. Acquired the power, however, he immediately finds himself in trouble due to the defeat of Zeke and the awakening of Eren as the Progenitor Giant. Just this event and the activation of the power to control all the Titans, pushes the young Falcon to involuntarily kill his brother. Following this he is captured by the Military Corps and here begins to take shape in the mind of Connie the only feasible plan to save his mother.

While Armin tries in every way to save the life of Falco, Connie instead thinks of giving the young man as a meal to the mother, so as to transform her into a Shapeshifter Giant, allowing her to acquire again her appearance and above all her conscience. Idea matured by pain, it is certainly terrible and unethical, considering also that Falco is not a person who can be considered bad in the absolute sense. So we ask you, do you think Connie will really stoop to get her mother back?

