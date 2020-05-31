What will be the return to the new normality of sports in Mexico City

Share it:

What will it be like to return to the new normality of sports in Mexico City (Photo: Moisés Pablo / Cuartoscuro)

This Monday begins the “New normal” in Mexico City, which opens the way to a staggered opening of different activities. In these are the sports, which seem to see the light at the end of the tunnel to be able to restart with training of the athletes.

And is that this Sunday, Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of the city, presented the protocols for reopening "back to normal" that will begin to apply from this June 1. He recalled that the country's capital is still at a red light, so sports activities will not return until the color changes to orange.

So far only construction, mining, transport manufacturing, bicycle sales, beer production and production chain will be added. However, government estimates estimate that sports will resume work in mid-June or early August, depending on the increase in coronavirus cases.

Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of the city, presented the protocols for reopening "back to normal" (Photo: Courtesy / CDMX Government)

In this context, there are leagues that already have dates to restart activities. Among them is the Mexican Baseball League, who announced that the 2020 season will start on August 7 next.

Through a statement, published on May 28, The League reported that a cut season of 48 games per team was approved. Likewise, "after deliberation and multifactorial analysis, the possibility of playing behind closed doors was ruled out."

Notably The Red Devils of Mexico they are the Mexico City team and they play in the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium.

Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, home of the Red Devils of Mexico (Photo: Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro)

Likewise, professional basketball in Mexico has plans to return to its activities. The National Professional Basketball League, Known as the SisNova LNBP League, it announced that there are 13 confirmed teams for the 2020 Tournament.

Through a statement, published on May 19, the organization stated that the tentative start would be on September 10, to end on December 6. However, Captains from Mexico City will not participate because they will be part of the NBA G-League.

As for soccer, the country's most popular sport, there are great unknowns after the early termination of Clausura 2020 of Liga MX. This counting the men's and women's branches of the organization, the Ascenso MX and the basic forces tournaments.

Liga MX could return to the capital on July 17 (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

However, Álvaro Navarro, vice president of the Braves de Juárez, The opening date of the 2020 Opening was brought forward. He confirmed it on May 29 through a video conference call:

"The date that the (Mexican Soccer) Federation just gave us half an hour ago is that the tournament starts on July 17, It is an official date, it is very good news. To date it seems that it will be behind closed doors, it is not official, "he said.

Although the manager mentioned that it was an official date, Neither the federation nor the League has issued a position regarding these statements.

The government of the capital announced new measures for the resumption of activities and among them are sports (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

In the meantime, Cruz Azul, América and Pumas, the teams from the capital are waiting for the evolution of the disease in the city. And is that so far There are 18 soccer players who tested positive for COVID-19; one from the women's league, one from Ascenso MX and 16 from the men's branch.

It must be remembered that, at the beginning of sports activities in Mexico City, athletes and other participants must undergo tests prior to ruling out the virus. Also, the stadiums will not have an audience.

