What will be the requirements of Bielsa to continue in Leeds and the risks of negotiating with the owner

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Andrea Radrizzani and Marcelo Bielsa will meet in the next few hours to discuss their future (official Leeds United)

Slowly, very slowly, the effervescence decreases due to the rise in the city of Leeds. Fans who waited for 16 years to rub shoulders with the big teams in their country celebrated – restrictedly by the coronavirus pandemic – and are preparing to return to the top flight, with a Premier League that confirmed its start date. They wait for reinforcements that will enhance the squad but fundamentally wait for the renewal of the strategist.

Marcelo Bielsa enjoy a vacation period that will last several days. Although his obsessive nature will prevent him from relaxing more than he should despite having fulfilled the stated objective and enjoyed the title with the Whites as he had not been seen for a long time. "Maybe it will be that I am so happy at the moment that I don't want to abandon him or think about anything else," explained El Loco in conference, who asked that the focus be on the players and not on him.

Although, of course, the father of the creature will have to be the first to confirm its continuity so that the long-term project of Leeds United continues to bear fruit.

Changes have already started at the West Yorkshire institution. The Spanish Carlos Corberán, a Bielsa collaborator in the last season, was hired by the Huddersfield Town of the Championship for 2020/2021. Meanwhile, the board signed two of the current footballers in the squad: Illan Meslier and Hélder Costa, who were on loan.

Captain Liam Cooper, owner Andrea Radrizzani and Loco Bielsa during promotion festivities (official Leeds United)

To compete at the highest level of British and world football, taking into account that the Premier is considered by many to be the best league on the planet today, the Argentine coach will demand quality additions. "After the last game we all need to clarify and let everything normalize. The contagious euphoria needs to rest so that we all think clearly, "said the DT. It will be shuffled and deal again.

12 hours lasted the first meeting the Italian had Andrea Radrizzani (maximum shareholder of the club), English Angus Kinnear (CEO) and Spanish Victor Orta (sports director) in Buenos Aires in 2018, before the hiring of Bielsa as coach was formalized. And several adjustments had to be made after the shake-off that caused the elimination in the Playoffs semifinals for the third promotion last year.

“He wanted it because we needed a leader to change the culture of the club, and he got it in one year. You will have to change and let yourself go a little more, lower your stress level ”, declared after the frustration of the previous season Radrizzani, that now he will do the impossible to retain it. One of the Argentine's exclusive requirements to continue in 2019 was the repair of some sectors of the Thorp Arch training ground.

Those who know the most Crazy They warn that, after the stage of excitement for the title, he will sit at the table with the Leeds leadership to renegotiate his contract, the point in which it will take less time to agree, and will require incorporations to make the qualitative leap that the Premier will require. Without representatives or emissaries involved. Face to face, as it was from the beginning.

Bielsa in a private chat with the Spanish Víctor Orta, sports director and key figure for his recruitment and renewal

Bielsa will present the specific areas in which they will have to focus and will throw various options on the table. Whether one, five or more are the positions to be reinforced, a short list, a quartet or even a quintet will establish priorities in each one of them. The first point, in most cases, will escape the possibilities of the club for financial or contractual reasons. The second will be a more realistic objective. From the third to the fifth of the proposed names, accessibility will increase.

This hierarchical payroll can represent a focus of conflict between the parties. Beyond the camaraderie that exists and the mutual appreciation exacerbated by the recent rise, Rosario will be strict when it comes to agreeing on its renewal. Your pulse will not tremble to slam the door if your demands are not accepted. And it should not be forgotten that in 2016 his arrival at the Lazio from Italy but the president's breaches in this area motivated his abrupt departure before the official presentation.

In the goal, Leeds are assured of the continuity of their three goalkeepers until 2023: the Spanish Kiko Casilla, the young French Illan Meslier and the Italian promise Elia Caprile. Among the most outstanding players who must define their continuity in the coming days are the defenders Stuart Dallas and Gaetano Berardi and the midfielders Pablo Hernández and Mateusz Klich. In addition, to the central defender Ben white (Brighton & Hove Albion) and to the extreme Jack Harrison (Manchester City) their respective loans are due.

Due to the excellent level exhibited throughout the event, logically offers will come for the most renowned figures. Bielsa will ask to retain them and, in the event that the directive decides to sell them, it will request a variant of equal or greater quality.

The letters are about to be cast and the president of Leeds must have a surgeon's wrist for the dialogue with the Crazy.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC :

He created the video game that marked a generation and today he is one of the scouts of Leeds de Bielsa: “It is shocking to see his concern down to the last detail”

The secrets behind the consecration of Leeds: what Bielsa dedicated 70% of the training sessions to