what will be the last season? All about the future plans of the Prime Video series

The Boys it is one of the most followed and loved products of recent years, and the reasons may be that it presents itself as a particularly “incorrect” and not good-natured series. After witnessing the sensational finale of The Boys season 2, we can rejoice: in the future we will see a spin-off of The Boys.

However, we must also clash with reality, and understand that, unfortunately, the series will not last forever: a question that many ask themselves is when the branded show could end. Amazon Prime. Today we will try to answer.

Let’s start with order: The Boys was born as a television adaptation of the comics created by Garth Ennis e Darick Robertson, and tell the story of Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) and William “Billy” Butcher (Karl Urban), intent on destroying the famous superheroes who are part of the group of Set, led by the ruthless and unscrupulous agency Vought. The first season of the show was released on the platform Prime Video July 26, 2019, while the second season, with one episode per week, from September 9 to October 4, 2020.

With few doubts and surprises The Boys has been renewed for a third season. But what does the future hold, and when will it end? To answer this question we thought of nothing that the showrunner of The Boys, Eric Kripke (also creator of another popular show like Supernatural), which in a Q&A its Twitter dedicated to the series (you can find the post at the bottom of the news), said, about how many seasons the show could have:

“The rough idea in my head is five seasons in total. But I also learned my lesson not to say how many seasons a series will have, because as for my latest series, Supernatural, I said it would have five seasons for sure, and that bastard ran for fifteen. So, I should mostly keep my mouth shut but, creatively speaking, five [stagioni, ndr] is a good airing number for me.“

So, seeing the impressive numbers of the series, we believe that for sure we will be able to witness at least five seasons of The Boys, and it is not excluded that Amazon push to squeeze the product as much as possible, but in the hope that it will remain original and pleasant as it has always been until now.

While waiting to find out more, The Boys has recently entered the center of an important “ethnic” controversy, and we are curious to know how it will be resolved by the showrunners.

