what will be the indications for the return of rights in the Marvel house?

The different interviews with Daredevil's interpreters are a clear sign of the interest of the fans of Marvel comics towards these characters. Fans are also on the lookout for clues that make managers' intentions clear regarding the adventures of Matt Murdock and others.

In recent months rumors had circulated, also shared by the actors of the Netflix series, regarding the return to Marvel of the rights for the character after two years of inactivity by the streaming giant. While waiting for confirmation from Kevin Feige, the fans then looked for elements that could confirm their theories, immediately observing the behavior of the Facebook page linked to the series. As you know the various social media dedicated to comic book characters, such as Captain America, Thor and the others, have also started promoting works unrelated to MCU films, thus becoming points of reference for fans of superheroes born from Stan Lee's mind.

For now the page of Dare devil It has been around for almost two years, but if it starts promoting comics or other works focused on Matt Murdock it would mean that the management of the profile would have passed into the hands of Marvel marketing. In the meantime, we report this news in which we talk about the moments we would like to see in Daredevil.