What will Archie do after high school? New details arrive

In addition to the first photos from the Riverdale set, we recommend a casting call that reveals the first details on the Archie’s future, protagonist of the series played by KJ Apa, after the conclusion of high school.

According to what is reported by the site “The Hashtag Show“, the main character of the series featured in the Netflix catalog will decide to join the US military. Once back in Riverdale Archie decides to help the local firefighters, along with a friend he met on a mission. Here are the details of the three casting calls, which reveal something more about it.

The first character will be called Eric Jackson, here’s how the studio describes the character: “Male, in his twenties. A specific ethnicity is not sought. A veteran who lost a leg and received third degree burns while fighting in the army alongside Archie. Oddly, he decides to join Archie at the Riverdale Fire Department. He still has to overcome his traumas, which affect his life“. Besides him, the studio is looking for a face for the army bus driver:”Male, forty years old, drives the army bus on which Archie gets on, takes his job seriously, but decides to stop for a moment for the last goodbye of Archie’s friends“.

Finally, the last character described is Officer Bradshaw: “Male, in his thirties, of any ethnicity. He runs the Army Information Stand at Riverdale School. He answers Archie’s questions about the army, but points out the danger of the assignment“. Waiting for a eventual confirmation, we recommend this interview with Lily Reinhart of Riverdale.