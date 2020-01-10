What we do in the shadows receives a date for the second season

Share it:

Last year FX released the fantastic horror comedy What we do in the shadows with a group of vampires taken from the homonymous work that was born as a novel and was later adapted to the cinema.

Now it has been announced that on April 15 the second season will be released on FX and it is expected that here we will be able to enjoy the series on HBO Spain, who premiered the previous episodes.

The idea is to release two episodes the first day and launch a new one in each of the weeks after the premiere. We will have to wait to see if HBO decides to keep those times.

This is not the only renewal announced by FX recently, because also in the field of terror (but with much less comedy) the 11, 12 and 13 seasons of American Horror Story were confirmed despite the fact that season 10 has not yet started its production.