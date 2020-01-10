         'What we do in the shadows', 'Archer', 'Atlanta' and more series already have a release date for their new seasons

Share it:

The trailer for 'Fargo' (and its premiere on April 17) is not the only news that the TCA session with the FX cable network has left us. Too we have the series return dates like 'What we do in the shadows', 'Archer', 'Atlanta' and the premiere of other news.

On April 15, the chain will premiere temporda 2 of 'What we do in the shadows', the wonderful comedy created by Jemaine Clement and that was positioned last year among the highlights for the editors of Espinof, including the subscriber.

The series, which we hope will arrive at HBO Spain the next day, coincides on the opening day with 'Mrs. America', the series starring Cate Blanchett and that revolves around the campaign of the amendment of equality of the American constitution.

March "Strenuous"

But before this we have several series in March: the 2 will arrive 'Breeders', Martin Freeman's new comedy; the 4, 'Dave', created by Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky; 'Devs', the series of Alex Garland will arrive on March 5, along with the new season of'Better things' Y 'Cake'; finally 6 is the turn of the docuserie 'The Most Dangerous Animal of All'.

Finally, and without specific dates, we find the eleventh season of 'Archer', which will be released on FXX sometime in May. The third season of 'Atlanta', the great series of Donald Glover, will land on the chain in 2021. Probably in January, according to the head of the chain. And be careful, because the idea is to have the fourth season at the end of the same year.