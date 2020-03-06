         'What we do in the shadows': a hilarious teaser trailer announces season 2 of the vampire comedy

Share it:

The TV series American based on 'What we do in the shadows' (What We Do In The Shadow, 2014), created by the co-director of that Jemaine Clement e comes with the second season and the FX channel he has announced it with a fun teaser in which we see the protagonists being entertained by a puppet show of his human servant.

Sometimes i see vampires

'What we do in the shadows'already offered a look at the new season, presenting an image with Haley Joel Osment as one of the undead of the Staten Island house where vampires live, and becomes the relative chosen by Nadja (Natalie Demetriou) and Laszlo (Matt berry). Entertainment Weekly premiered the first glance, where Osment recognized the irony of working on another project that deals with the walking dead. "And now I'm back in the cemetery again. Literally".

The creator of the series, Jemaine ClementHe told EW:

"We have a lot of great stars invited on the show this season. The fas will see Haley Joel Osment at the premiere. Everyone fell in love with him! He's a really talented actor, obviously. And we had no idea how funny he is. He just shows up. in one episode, but it's a great change of character. Play on a more frightening other side. It’s instantly a success with everyone, except Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) "

Taika Waititi, executive producer of the series, had advanced more vampire cameos, such as the appearance of Mark hamill already confirmed for months. The first season was broadcast on March 27, 2019, and in May 2019, it was renewed for a second season that will consist of ten episodes and it will be released April 15, 2020.