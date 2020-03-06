Entertainment

         'What we do in the shadows': a hilarious teaser trailer announces season 2 of the vampire comedy

March 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The TV series American based on 'What we do in the shadows' (What We Do In The Shadow, 2014), created by the co-director of that Jemaine Clement e comes with the second season and the FX channel he has announced it with a fun teaser in which we see the protagonists being entertained by a puppet show of his human servant.

Sometimes i see vampires

'What we do in the shadows'already offered a look at the new season, presenting an image with Haley Joel Osment as one of the undead of the Staten Island house where vampires live, and becomes the relative chosen by Nadja (Natalie Demetriou) and Laszlo (Matt berry). Entertainment Weekly premiered the first glance, where Osment recognized the irony of working on another project that deals with the walking dead. "And now I'm back in the cemetery again. Literally".

What We Do In The Shadows 1 700x467

The creator of the series, Jemaine ClementHe told EW:

"We have a lot of great stars invited on the show this season. The fas will see Haley Joel Osment at the premiere. Everyone fell in love with him! He's a really talented actor, obviously. And we had no idea how funny he is. He just shows up. in one episode, but it's a great change of character. Play on a more frightening other side. It’s instantly a success with everyone, except Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) "


'What we do in the shadows' is pure enjoyment: Taika Waititi renews the spirit of the film in a hilarious series

Taika Waititi, executive producer of the series, had advanced more vampire cameos, such as the appearance of Mark hamill already confirmed for months. The first season was broadcast on March 27, 2019, and in May 2019, it was renewed for a second season that will consist of ten episodes and it will be released April 15, 2020.

READ:  New merchandise of Black Widow relates Taskmaster to Iron Man

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.