What was the best video game of July 2020?

The month just ended has not been particularly full of releases, but among these we must absolutely mention the games that most attracted attention in July: Ghost of Tsushima, Paper Mario The Origami King and F1 2020, to which we must still add a series of productions perhaps of less impact but equally worthy of attention.

Any names? Fairy Tail, the remake of Destroy All Humans, Carrion of Devolver Digital, the porting of Death Stranding for PC, Neon Abyss, Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2 and Trackmania, to name a few. We ask you: what was the best game of July 2020? The word is yours!