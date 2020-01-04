What was the best game for December 2019 for PC and console?

Share it:

December was a rather peaceful month from the point of view of new releases. The calm before the storm, a small pause pending the resumption of the game season in mid-January. In any case, there were no lack of discrete level outputs like Hearthstone Descent of the Dragons, Phoenix Point, Alien Isolation for Nintendo Switch, Vampire The Masquerade Coteries of New York and the fifth and final episode of Life is Strange 2, to name a few.

We ask you: what was the best video game of December 2019 for PC and console? The word is yours!