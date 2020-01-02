What was Finn going to say to Rey?

Share it:

The Skywalker saga, central story of the Star Wars movies, has already come to an end with the premiere of 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker', which already has 800 million dollars raised at the box office. Although he will not be able to overcome the proceeds of 'The Force Awakens', and that criticism has completely divided the fandom, the saga has come to an end, and has left many questions along the way.

One of the most curious, and most commented among the public, has to do with Finn and Rey. When our protagonists are in the desert of Pasana, fleeing from the soldiers of the First Order, and trying to follow in the footsteps of Luke Skywalker to find the Emperor, they end up in an area similar to quicksand, and they all end up sinking. It is at that moment that Finn decides to shout at Rey that he has something to confess to him. But they sink and ends up telling him nothing.

Later, in the tunnels under the desert, he tries again to talk to her, but Poe interrupts them, and Finn is not able to tell her. Fans believed it was going to be a declaration of love, since Finn has shown love interest for Rey since the first installment (remember the line of dialogue in 'The Force Awakens': do you have a boyfriend? A handsome one?), but both actor John Boyega and J.J. Abrams have denied it.

John Boyega denied it on Twitter, while J.J. Abrams shed some more light on a fan event, in which the director confesses that, for him, what Finn wants to say to Rey is that He is also Force sensitive. But according to Abrams, there is no wrong answer, and that each viewer could give a new approach to that confession.