What was Alberto Vázquez singer and actor

One of the most beloved singers in the history of Mexico is Alberto Vázquez, who won the public in the 60s with his rock and roll, although he also ventured into the acting world where he made it clear that he also knew how to play roles.

Currently the artist was on the tour Together for the last time, alongside Angélica María, Enrique Guzmán and César Costa, who were also pioneers of music in our country.

As if that were not enough, the 79-year-old artist is a lover of social networks, because he uses Instagram where he shares the best moments next to his family while his followers who exceed a thousand, and send him all kinds of messages because they remember his music with love.

"My number 1 fan since I was 15 years old I adore him I love his gesture", "You are unique, fortunately I know you in person", "Alberto Vázquez has always been a classic", they wrote to the artist.

Recall that the singer has also been known in the artistic world for not leaving anyone, an artist who was in controversy to face him, was Enrique Guzmán.

And although on more than one occasion it has been said that there is an enmity, Alejandra Guzmán's own father spoke about the relationship.

"It is not enmity what happens is that he has his business and I have mine and he wants to sing duet with me the only person duet with whom he sang duet in the show is Angelica, it is because she is a woman and because I want her a lot… ", Guzmán in an interview.