What to do and what not to do if it is your turn to the Fat Christmas Lottery 2019?

Have you already bought your tenth for the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2019? If so, surely you want to win "El Gordo" of the Christmas Lottery, the first prize. If so, you would take 400,000 euros.

The Christmas Lottery has been held since 1812. It is interesting to know that the amount of the prizes has not evolved in parallel with the standard of living. Only a few decades ago, with "El Gordo" of the Christmas Lottery you could buy a complete building, while now it only arrives for one house. Still win 400,000 euros it's not bad at all.

Have you thought about what you will do with the money if you are the lucky one? All prizes with an amount of at least 2,000 euros must be charged in the authorized financial institutions. If what you have is a participation and not a tenth, then it must be the person who has issued the participations who receives the prize and then distributes it. And don't forget that the Christmas Lottery prizes expire after 90 days!

Keep in mind that the Treasury stays 20% of the prize. Therefore, you will win some 322,000 euros net. A good recommendation is to hire a financial advisor to help you plan the fate of money and increase your profitability: invest in stocks, funds, deposits …

Of course, you can always give yourself a little treat, how to do that trip You've been dreaming all your life There are exotic countries to travel in 2020 that are really worth it.

Although quitting work may seem attractive, the truth is that it is very complicated in practice, especially if you are young. Living in a big city costs on average around 25,000 euros a year, so in little more than 10 years you would have nothing.