what time it comes out and where to watch the third season in streaming

The third and final season of Suburra – The series, a TV show inspired by the homonymous film by Stefano Sollima, released in 2015, in turn inspired by the novel by Giancarlo De Cataldo and Carlo Bonini. Now that the new cycle of episodes is available, what time and where can you enjoy the new stories from the show?

Suburra – The series is the first original TV series distributed by Netflix and also the third season is available on the famous streaming platform.

The new cycle of episodes of the series is available for viewing from 09.00 this morning.

How will Suburra end? What is the plot of the third and final season? After the tragic suicide of Lele (Eduardo Valdarnini), overwhelmed by the sense of guilt for the crimes committed, and the unexpected awakening from the coma of Manfredi (Adamo Dionisi), head of the Anacleti clan, the balance of power are all again questioned .

The episodes of the third season will move even more through the streets and alleys of Rome and its province to tell the world of Capitoline crime even more closely.

Who will get the power? Who will take final control of the city?

The cast of the third season is composed of Alessandro Borghi, Giacomo Ferrara, Francesco Acquaroli, Filippo Nigro and Claudia Gerini.

The third season is directed by Arnaldo Catinari, with story editing by Giancarlo De Cataldo and Carlo Bonini.

On Everyeye you can read the review of the film Suburra and our first impressions of Suburra at the time of the release of the first season.